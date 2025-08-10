White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

