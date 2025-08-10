William Blair Forecasts BRC’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BRC in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on BRC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

BRC Stock Performance

NYSE BRCC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.78 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 1,018.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRC by 204.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 437,359 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRC by 697.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 445,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 389,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BRC

In other BRC news, Director Stephen M. Kadenacy acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,068,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,602.50. This represents a 8.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Hafer purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 576,000 shares of company stock worth $720,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

