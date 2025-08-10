William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for Frontdoor

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,980,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,733 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,760,000 after purchasing an additional 685,148 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,368,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after purchasing an additional 331,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 390,434 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

