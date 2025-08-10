William Blair Weighs in on JBT Marel FY2027 Earnings

Get JBT Marel alerts:

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of JBT Marel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek expects that the company will earn $9.00 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JBT Marel’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.77 million. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 132.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:JBTM opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. JBT Marel has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is -17.47%.

In other news, EVP Luiz Augusto Rizzolo sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $150,677.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,844.10. This represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,722,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

