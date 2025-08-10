Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for IRWD FY2027 Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%.
Shares of IRWD opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
