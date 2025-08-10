Zacks Research Weighs in on Newmont’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

NGT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.50.

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE:NGT opened at C$94.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$53.03 and a 12 month high of C$96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

