Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires Shares of 10,686 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McMill Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $161.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

