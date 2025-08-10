Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
MDY stock opened at $571.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
