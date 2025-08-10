Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases Shares of 3,270 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 233,222 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $361.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $363.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.19.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

