Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $754,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

