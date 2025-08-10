Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $849,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $620,875,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average is $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

