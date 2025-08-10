Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $906,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.