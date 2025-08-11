11,445 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ EXE opened at $99.14 on Monday. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $123.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 254.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 589.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

