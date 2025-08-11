5G Stocks To Watch Now – August 9th

Get alerts:

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, Fortinet, QUALCOMM, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are tied to the development, deployment or utilization of fifth-generation wireless networks. They include telecommunications carriers building out 5G infrastructure, equipment manufacturers supplying antennas and base stations, chipmakers producing 5G-capable semiconductors, and software or service firms enabling 5G applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,389,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,692,797. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $72.02.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,630,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,284,680. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,001,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,551. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,026,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,058. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

