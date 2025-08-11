Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2025

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.60. On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACXP stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acurx Pharmaceuticals

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

