Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.60. On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACXP stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.27.

ACXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

