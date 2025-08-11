Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 526.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 25.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52,174 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 499.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AEG stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Aegon NV has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $7.39.

Aegon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

