Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Stock Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aercap were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aercap by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter worth about $3,284,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Aercap’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

