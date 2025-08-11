Alico (ALCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($10.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($10.62). Alico had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 284.75%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million.

ALCO stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alico has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

