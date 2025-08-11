Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after purchasing an additional 863,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,458,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ALLY opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

