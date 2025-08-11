Altimmune (ALT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 451,200.00% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altimmune Stock Down 2.0%
ALT stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $279.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.01.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altimmune to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
