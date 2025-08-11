America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

America Movil Trading Up 0.5%

AMX opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. America Movil has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.30.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Analysts predict that America Movil will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

America Movil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This is a positive change from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of America Movil by 6,421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,127,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,043,000 after buying an additional 4,063,982 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,621,000 after buying an additional 1,571,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 1,065,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

