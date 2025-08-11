American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 230.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,675 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,190,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,693,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,141,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 305.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 3,191.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,070,132 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

