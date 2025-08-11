American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in American Noble Gas by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Noble Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in American Noble Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American Noble Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Noble Gas Trading Down 0.2%

INFY stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Investec upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Noble Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

