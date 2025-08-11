Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 505,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 59,984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 122,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.