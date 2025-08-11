Analysts Set Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target at $22.80

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2025

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLTGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

ENLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 504,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

