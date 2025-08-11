Analysts Set Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target at $22.80

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

ENLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENLT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 504,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.