Analysts Set Expectations for Taseko Mines Q3 Earnings

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

TKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Paradigm Capital upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

TSE:TKO opened at C$4.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.44. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.38 and a 52-week high of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard James Weymark sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$166,940.00. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$72,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,100 shares of company stock valued at $856,200. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

