Analysts Set Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE) PT at $13.22

Shares of Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Niagen Bioscience Stock Performance

NAGE opened at $9.73 on Friday. Niagen Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $775.97 million, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Niagen Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niagen Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

