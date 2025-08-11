Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,335 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,060,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 441,291 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,911,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,793,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Applied Digital stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Applied Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 6.17.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

