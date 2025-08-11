Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -240.25 and a beta of 1.85. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $420,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,834.80. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 92,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,583,880.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 923,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,856,958.59. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,873 shares of company stock valued at $22,728,975. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.