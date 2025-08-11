Atb Cap Markets Forecasts WSP Global’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2025 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$289.00 to C$293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$312.00 to C$324.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$304.69.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP opened at C$280.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market cap of C$36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$209.00 and a 52-week high of C$289.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$279.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$261.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total transaction of C$1,889,184.67. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

