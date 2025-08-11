Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $620.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.90. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 90.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 78,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 809.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

