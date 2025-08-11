Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avista were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 252.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth $222,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. Avista Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.06 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.29%.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,497.30. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

