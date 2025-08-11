B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,141 shares of company stock worth $51,985,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 1,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 939.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

