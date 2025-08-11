Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 327,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $122,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 58,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $24,921,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $522.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.85 and its 200-day moving average is $438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.