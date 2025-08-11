Barrington Research Cuts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $86.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,118,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 202,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

