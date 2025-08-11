Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 122,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $6,191,179.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,347,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,114,396.80. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,189,869 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,388 over the last three months. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

