Best Fitness Stocks To Consider – August 9th

Apple, lululemon athletica, and Celsius are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and fitness sector—this includes gym chains, fitness equipment manufacturers, activewear brands and digital workout platforms. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growing wellness market driven by rising consumer interest in healthy lifestyles and innovations like wearable trackers. The performance of fitness stocks often reflects shifts in consumer spending on health services, technological advances in fitness products and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $9.32 on Friday, hitting $229.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,719,256. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $189.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,553. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day moving average of $293.65.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,291,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,101. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

