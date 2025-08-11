Best Lithium Stocks To Research – August 9th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, QuantumScape, Rio Tinto, Amprius Technologies, Sociedad Quimica y Minera, and SolarEdge Technologies are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining and processing of lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries and energy‐storage systems. Because lithium is critical to electric vehicles and renewable‐energy technologies, these stocks often serve as a proxy for investors seeking exposure to the clean‐energy transition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $106.79. 14,412,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,455,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The company has a market cap of $455.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 7,613,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,989. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.63.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 34,410,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,539,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,450. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

AMPX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,569,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,008,242. The stock has a market cap of $948.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

SQM traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $42.22. 3,303,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,383. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $24.94. 4,119,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,365. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

