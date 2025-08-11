Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – August 9th

Get alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is researching, developing and commercializing biological products such as drugs, gene therapies and diagnostic tools. Investors in these stocks seek to benefit from breakthrough innovations and regulatory approvals, but must also contend with high volatility and the risk of costly clinical trial failures or shifting industry regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.54. 3,679,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $364.66 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.44.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.10. 4,101,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,216. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $349.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.34. 1,689,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,669. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

