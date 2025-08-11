Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 175 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jabil were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3,411.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $224.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875,283.76. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,847 shares of company stock valued at $68,233,847. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

