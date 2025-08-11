Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 18,500 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,084,000 after purchasing an additional 956,177 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787,032 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,702,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 17.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,734,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.13 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%. NCR Voyix’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Sen bought 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,321.12. This represents a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.