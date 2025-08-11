Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $706.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $702.55 and a 200 day moving average of $631.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $319.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

