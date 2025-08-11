Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.95 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.