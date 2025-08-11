Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,527 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roblox were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roblox alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,256,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,800 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,514,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,363,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,501,000 after purchasing an additional 871,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $246,560,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $8,538,420.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,206,523.16. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $802,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $40,264,478.41. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,215,535 shares of company stock valued at $500,468,909. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $131.00 price target on Roblox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.