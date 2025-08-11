Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,090 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $391,713.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,078.08. This represents a 66.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $183.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

