Blair William & Co. IL Buys 326 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

