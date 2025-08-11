Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.8%

INSP stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.92 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.