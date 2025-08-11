Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,536,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Similarweb by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,762,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $9,563,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Stock Down 5.8%

NYSE:SMWB opened at $7.12 on Monday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Similarweb Profile

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

