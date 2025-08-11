Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of EVRG opened at $72.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.35%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

