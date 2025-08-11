Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,950.89. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

